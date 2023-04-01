FDH BANK HOLDS INVESTORS FORUM, promises more business growth

FDH Bank officials take questions from the investors

Listed FDH Bank plc has promised its continued passion and commitment to driving the business and supporting the economy by supporting the Malawi Vision 2063 which creates shared value for the investors, shareholders and other stakeholders.

The Bank’s Board Chairperson, Charity Mseka made the remarks during an investors forum held in Blantyre on Friday.

FDH Bank Board Chairperson Charity Mseka speaks at the forum

According to Mseka, the forum was set to give a chance to stakeholders and shareholders to interact while the bank outlines its key activities and plans.

“Our esteemed investors, let me hasten to extend a vote of thanks to all the investors and shareholders present for trusting the Board and FDH Bank Plc when we listed on 3 August 2020. You made it a great success. Needless to say that at that time the Initial Public Offer was K10 per share and today it is hovering around K40 per share due to sustained strong financial performance registered by the Bank. Thank you very much for the confidence you have in the Bank.

Part of the audience at the forum

“This forum aims to share with you, our distinguished shareholders, where we are coming from, where we are and where we are collectively going as a Bank. This platform affords relatively ample time to share and discuss matters in more detail than the Annual General Meeting. I therefore request for your active participation and constructive contributions for growing our shared value,” she said.

Mseka also announced that the bank will open a branch in Likoma, an Island district which has never had a bank before, thereby forcing residents to access services at Nkhata Bay.

FDH Financial Holdings Limited CEO William Mpinganjira (left) poses with FDH Bank officials and an investor

She also indicated that following a previous forum, the bank considered one of the recommendations to have a seat for minority shareholders on the board.

“We are pleased to advise that on our Board we now have a lady of distinction Mrs. Juliana Somba Banda who will be properly introduced to you in due course,” she said.

One of the leaders of the minority shareholder association, Frank Harawa commended FDH for being pacesetters.

FDH Bank Managing Director Noel Mkulichi speaks at the event