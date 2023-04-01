Castel trains management in operational excellence

By Alexander Juma, a Contributor

Some of the trainees in a group photo

Castel Malawi Limited gathered 71 of its management team across the country for a three-day training in Operational Excellence specifically designed to equip them with knowledge on how they can advance new strategies as the company takes a new direction.

The company’s Human Resource and Corporate Affairs Director, Gloria Zimba said they also felt that they should beef up the skills of the managers as part of building solid leaders for the company.

Sycamore’s Audrey Mwala training Castel Malawi staff

“We felt the need for the management team to be equipped with this end -to-end operational excellence knowledge because they are the ones who are entrusted with translating company strategies into operational objectives and deliverables. After the just-ended transition and with the new leadership, Castel Malawi is changing direction and focus, so there is need for these senior managers to be equipped to remain agile and ready to drive change.”

“We also believe in building and making successful leaders for our company. Castel Malawi Limited is also on a journey to drive gender-balance in terms of its recruitment and promotion policies. We have a mixture of male and lady senior managers, and we believe all of them can take Castel Malawi Limited into greater heights,” said Zimba.

Zimba (right) and Sycamore official handing a certificate to Thomas Mafuli

“Apart from the academic qualifications and competences which the managers already have, we felt we should add this skill of Operational Excellence, because we also believe that these leaders are the ones driving company strategy, company objectives, vision, mission and values through team goals.”

“They are also the ones who design and drive operational objectives, operational key performance indicators and manage operational processes. We trust that after this training, they will improve their execution and delegation skills making sure that their team members align and are working in assisting the company to achieve company objectives,” explained Zimba.

Zimba (right) and Sycamore official handing a certificate to Lughano Nyirenda (middle)

One of the participants, Lughano Nyirenda, from Lilongwe commended Castel Malawi for the training, saying the knowledge will be shared with other members of her team so that they push the same agenda to grow the Castel brand on the market.

“Because of the changes within the market, it is important to have such training. Our brand should still stand out despite the changes that are coming on the market,” she said.

Sycamore Consult facilitated the training which saw the participants awarded certificates of attendance.