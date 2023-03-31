Project to equip youths with digital skills

By James Ngalande

We are living in an ICT driven world – Mbizi -(Photo courtesy of Mbizi)

Dowa, March 31, Mana: A private partnership company, Computer Clinic, is set to implement a Digital Malawi Project in Dowa with the aim of equipping people with computer skills and empower them in taking part in the digital world.

Presenting the project to the District Executive committee (DEC) meeting on Thursday, Hazviperi Mbizi, Communication Specialist for Computer Clinic said computer literacy is essential especially now as the world is modernizing every day.

“We are living in an Information Communication Technology (ICT) driven world whereby computer literacy is a necessity if one is to partake in it. However we understand that not everyone has an opportunity to have computer skills. That is why we are coming with this project.

“The project will have two approaches; firstly, we will conduct a mass ICT literacy in which the digital skills messages will be spread in a public place. Secondly, we will have computer classes for a period of four weeks for learners who will be registered,” she said.

During a 2-hour mass rally, there will be lessons in mobile money services and banking, usage of ATM and fast serve, cyber security, and proper use of social media and cybercrime.

The four-week digital skills training on the other hand will cover modules like computer literacy, programming, IoT Automation, graphic design, Microsoft packages and entrepreneurship.Participants are expected to be trained according by experience.

The project she said is open to all but the company is encouraging youth and women to partake.

According to Mbizi, the Digital Malawi Project, being implemented under the Public Private Partnership Commission with an oversight form the ministry of information and technology, aims at contributing to the digital transformation of Malawi’s economy and societies.

At the end of the training, participants will be awarded certificates and there will be a creation of girl`s digital clubs.

Commending the project, one of the DEC members Dan kalimbuka said the project will help improve computer literacy skills especially for the youth in Dowa.

He however asked for the project to reach people in the hard to reach areas.

The project which is being funded by the World Bank has been given mandate by the public private partnership commission (PPC) and will be run concurrently with the Ministry of Information.