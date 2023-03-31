AKI Investments LTD boasts Medical Aid for Cyclone affected areas

By Twimepoki Mangani

AKI Investments personnel during the hand over ceremony of donations with Minister Uchizi Mkandawire (centre)

Lilongwe March 30 Mana: Minister of Youth and Sports, Uchizi Mkandawire has commended one of the leading local and international procurement companies in the Country, AKI Investments LTD for donating Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) worth K28 Million to help minimize challenges being faced by health workers assisting Cyclone Freddy survivors.

The Minister made the remarks on Thursday in Lilongwe during a hand over ceremony of the PPE where he commended AKI Investments for responding to President Lazarus Chakwera’s call for assistance.

“On behalf of the Government I want to thank them for the donation which has come through the Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA), since the disaster happened the President announced that the Southern region is in a state of disaster and has been appealing for aid so that we can response to the effects of the cyclone.

He observed that the situation after the Cyclone is serious and said the donation will go a long way in helping medical personnel in hospitals in treating those affected by the cyclone.

Director of Operations at AKI Investments LTD, Thilan Karunathilake, said their Corporate Social Responsibility targeted the medical sector because they understood the extent of the damage caused by the Cyclone especially due to a large number of medical centers that have been damaged.

“We understand the extent of the damage caused, it’s something that has never happened before, the operation for disaster response is huge, so we thought of supporting the government and DoDMA in this time because a lot of people have died while others displaced,” he said.

Karunathilake said the donated PPE, worth MK28 million are specialized for use by medical personel, observing a lot of medical centers have been damaged such that out of 300 centers, 70 have been highly affected.

He said since heath is a priority, it is important to ensure that diseases such as Cholera do not spread.

Latest media reports indicate facilities such as Mbenje and Makhanga health centers in Nsanje District were forced to halt operations due to floods caused by the Cyclone.

A number of foreign missions, governments, local and international organizations, companies and individuals of goodwill have continued to provide various support towards the cyclone Freddy response following a declaration of a state of disaster, according a report by DODMA.