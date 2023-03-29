spot_img
spot_img
12 C
New York
Wednesday, March 29, 2023
spot_img
spot_img
HomeLatest
LatestNational

CYCLONE FREDDY: Zimbabwe donates 300 tonnes of Mealie Meal to Malawi

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

The Government of Zimbabwe has on Wednesday donated 300 tonnes of mealie meal to Malawi Government to assist victims affected by Cyclone Freddy.

Zimbabwean Ambassador to Malawi, Dr. Nancy Saungweme presented the donation in Blantyre on behalf of President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

The donation was received by Deputy Minister of Local Government, Unity and Culture, Owen Chomanika.

According to DoDMA, Cyclone Freddy has killed 676 people, with over 1,700 people injured, and 564,239 people displaced as of March 28, 2023.

Currently, there are 577 evacuation camps spread across the country, providing shelter for the displaced population.

Previous article
Norwegian embassy, partners donate dignity kits to Cyclone Freddy survivors
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more
spot_img

About Us

Malawivoice.com is your news, website giving you true online news from MAlawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc