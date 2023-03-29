CYCLONE FREDDY: Zimbabwe donates 300 tonnes of Mealie Meal to Malawi

The Government of Zimbabwe has on Wednesday donated 300 tonnes of mealie meal to Malawi Government to assist victims affected by Cyclone Freddy.

Zimbabwean Ambassador to Malawi, Dr. Nancy Saungweme presented the donation in Blantyre on behalf of President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

The donation was received by Deputy Minister of Local Government, Unity and Culture, Owen Chomanika.

According to DoDMA, Cyclone Freddy has killed 676 people, with over 1,700 people injured, and 564,239 people displaced as of March 28, 2023.

Currently, there are 577 evacuation camps spread across the country, providing shelter for the displaced population.