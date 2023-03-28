Nankhumwa pledges to rebuild house for cyclone victim, DPP councilor for Chemusa- Mbayani Ward

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Vice President for the South Dr Kondwani Nankhumwa has promised DPP councilor for Chemusa- Mbayani Ward, M’ngelezi Edwin Chinthuli that he will assist in rebuilding his house which was destroyed by disastrous cyclone Freddy two weeks ago.

Speaking on Tuesday, March 28 after inspecting his collapsed house, Nankhumwa said the damage is “excessively enormous” and that the building has become a death trap to the family.

Nankhumwa said he was saddened to see the devastation caused by the flash floods and that he wishes those who have been injured and all those affected by this natural catastrophe and hoped for a quick restoration of normalcy.

Nankhumwa has also appealed to the international community, volunteers, individuals, private sector among others to continue assisting with humanitarian aid to those who have been affected by this cyclone.

In his speech, Chinthuli was grateful to the gesture by Nankhumwa who is also Leader of the Opposition in Parliament, describing it as “comforting.”

Nankhumwa comforted Mr Chinthuli with assorted items and some cash.

The Tropical Cyclone Freddy rains have swept away villages, bridges and roads, leaving hundreds of thousands people homeless and hopeless.