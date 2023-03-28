Illovo balls out Cyclone Freddy Victims at ‘Hard to Reach’ Mpapa Camp

Illovo Sugar (Malawi) on Saturday donated relief items worth MK 10.8 million to Cyclone Freddy survivors at ‘hard to reach’ Mpapa evacuation camp in Blantyre.

The relief items include Maize flour, soya pieces, cooking oil, Salt, soap tablets, mosquito nets, sanitary towels, Likuni Phala, Blankets and Zitenje.

Malawi Land Rover Defender club assisted Illovo in delivering the relief items at Mpapa which is a hard to reach area.

Illovo (Malawi) Financial Director Kondwani Msimuko said the donation was part of the company’s commitment to support cyclone survivors.

In her remarks, Chairperson Disaster Management Committee at Traditional Authority Somba Eneless Mankhwala commended Illovo for the ‘timely’ donation.

She further appealed to other well-wishers and organizations to support the evacuation centre with other relief items.

Mpapa evacuation camp has over 480 Cyclone Freddy survivors; and the sum includes women and under-5 children.

Illovo Sugar (Malawi) committed a total of K100 million towards the emergency response support plan to complement current government efforts in the provision of emergency.

Recently, Illovo Sugar (Malawi) also donated relief items to Lunzu and Ndirande evacuation camps.

Illovo Malawi is the country’s sole sugar producer with more than 70% of total sugar sales sold to domestic consumer and industrial markets, and the balance exported to preferential markets in the EU and the USA, and the surrounding region.