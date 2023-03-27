Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa launches resource mobilisation initiative for Malawi

President Emmerson Mnangagwa of the Republic of Zimbabwe has launched a resource mobilisation initiative for the people of Malawi following the devastating Tropical Cyclone Freddy which has hit the country with multiple effects.

This is in response to the international appeal for assistance that was launched by President Dr Lazarus Chakwera.

According to Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) reporting, President Mnangagwa says Zimbabwe stands with the people of Malawi during this trying and challenging times.

In view of this, President Mnangagwa today, chaired the resource mobilisation meeting for the Tropical Cyclone Freddy disaster victims in Malawi where cabinet has constituted a Relief Committee led by Minister of Local Government and Public Works for the Republic of Zimbabwe, July Moyo and the committee has been tasked to come up with a comprehensive package for Malawi.

The corporate world has positively responded to the appeal by President Mnangagwa by pledging various goods, ranging from food hampers, fuel, blankets, medical supplies and transport.

Two local cement producing giants have also donated 120 tonnes of cement while Mnangagwa, leading by example availed two 30-tonne trucks to move goods to Malawi.

Zimbabwean government through ZimAid has already donated 30000, 10 Kgs bags of maize meal expected to be in Malawi as of today, Monday.

The resource mobilisation appeal by Zimbabwe has been extended to both well wishers currently in the country as well as Zimbabweans in the diaspora

Picture credit: ZBC online