SHOCKING: Malawi Cyclone Freddy Survivors eat only once a day

Cyclone Freddy survivors at Manja Camp in Blantyre are eating once a day despite the centre having enough food.

This was discovered after Department of Disaster Management Affairs Commissioner Charles Kalemba paid a surprise visit at the camp.

According to MBC Online, Kalemba expressed disappointed with the poor welfare of survivors at Manja Camp.

The camp committee also failed to account for how charcoal donated there was used, and Commissioner Kalemba has since asked police to investigate.

Commissioner Kalemba was accompanied by the Inspector General of Police responsible for Administration Casper Chalera.

According to DoDMA, Cyclone Freddy has killed 511 people, with 1,724 people injured, and 564,239 people displaced as of March 25, 2023.

Currently, there are 577 evacuation camps spread across the country, providing shelter for the displaced population.