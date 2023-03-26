REACH OUT AND TOUCH: Maranatha Academy girls donate to Cyclone Freddy Victims in Machinjiri

NOBLE CAUSE: Maranatha Academy girls pose for a photo before the donation

Maranatha Academy students from the girls campus on Sunday, March 26, cheered Cyclone Freddy Survivors at Nkolokoti camps in Machinjiri, Blantyre.

During the visit, the students donated assorted relief items worth K2 million to more than 40 families.

According to Atikonda Nchingula, a form 4 student, who led her friends, the victims received flour, beans, bonya ,salt ,sugar and soup.

In her remarks, Nchingula said as students they were concerned with the plight of people affected by Cyclone Freddy in the Southern Region and were compelled to offer support.

“As Maranatha girls boarding school we are based in Machinjiri and that is why we also chose to support those in our neighbourhood, who are closer to the school. We mobilized resources t and collecting some items from staff members and our Managing Director,Dr Ernest Kaonga. In the end, we had enough resources to share with our friends,” said Nchingula.

Speaking on behalf of other beneficiaries, James Kaonje hailed Maranatha Academy for what he described timely donation.

“We are very thankful to Maranatha Academy girls for the donation, especially coming from students who also look up to parents or guardians for support. We urge other schools to emulate Maranatha example,”he said.

Maranatha Academy Managing Director, Ernest Kaonga said this was just the beginning as they are looking forward to go as far as Chikwawa,Phalombe where cyclone freddy also caused havoc to many families.

“As Maranatha we thought it wise to compliment what the Head of the State,Dr Lazarus Chakwera appealed to the nation kuti tigwirane manja in this difficult time. We thought it wise to start with Machinjiri which is in our neighbourhood before reaching other areas,”said Kaonga.