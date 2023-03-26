Bushiri asks Malawians to pray for Chakwera, Chilima

BUSHIRI: They are spending sleepless nights

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri has asked Malawians and the faith community to pray for Malawi President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera and his Vice Dr. Saulos Chilima.

Prophet Bushiri made the call on Sunday through a statement posted on his official facebook page.

According to Bushiri, two leaders {Chakwera and Chilima} need special prayers as they are doing great work in helping the Cyclone Freddy victims in the country.

Chakwera visiting Cyclone Victims

”Help us to pray for our Presidents Dr. Lazarus Chakwera and his vice Dr Saulos Chilima over the great work they are doing in helping the flood victims. Nobody could have done better than they are doing.

“They are spending sleepless nights, holding meeting after meeting, just to make sure everyone is safe.

“As everyone is busy praying for the flood victims, let us also pray for them as they are not resting at all.

Veep Chilima visiting cyclone Freddy victims

They are showing what true leadership is all about and they, indeed, deserve our prayers,” appealed Prophet Bushiri

According to DoDMA, Cyclone Freddy has killed 511 people, with 1,724 people injured, and 564,239 people displaced as of March 25, 2023.

Currently, there are 577 evacuation camps spread across the country, providing shelter for the displaced population.