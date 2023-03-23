Zhejiang Chamber of Commerce Pumps in MK 52 Million to Victims of Cyclone Freddy

By Prince Banda

Cyclone Freddy hits Malawi hard

Lilongwe, March 23, MANA: Malawi Zhejiang Chambers of Commerce an association of Chinese business persons, has through the Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA) contributed 52 Million Kwacha towards country’s need to reconstruct and revamp the livelihood of victims of Cyclone Freddy in various relief camps in the country.

The donation has been made few days after the meeting between His Excellence Dr. Lazarus Chakwera and the Chinese Community where Zhejiang Chambers of Commerce pledged to honor the good relationship between Malawi and China by helping in reviving country’s economy together with the livelihood of the victims.

Shan Jianping, the chairperson for Zhejiang Chambers of Commerce said the donation is made as part of social responsibility in regards to the good relationship that exist between people of China and the people of Malawi.

“China and Malawi have been in good relations for long and we have been helping each other as people. However, we at Malawi Zhejiang Chambers thought its high time to make this donation considering the magnitude of the damage Malawians have endured as a result of Cyclone Freddy,” Jianping said.

He further said that this will not be a one-time donation but rather Zhejiang Chambers will continue mobilizing for other donations to capacitate Malawi as a nation and the victims in rebuilding their lives.

“We are looking forward to continue mobilizing for donations to overcome the damage so that Malawi as a country can rebuild its economy as well as the lives of those who survived this tragic incident,” He emphasized.

Tembo during the presentation of the donation at DoDMA

Presiding over the grand reception of this donation at DoDMA in Lilongwe, Honorable Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nancy Tembo hailed Zhejiang Chambers for showing a kind heart to the people of Malawi and expressed her gratitude saying that the donation will help in so many ways towards country’s plans in revamping the lives of its people.

“As a country we have so many things to do as we are looking forward to revive the lives of the victims and also capacitating the country to its normal economic state.”

“We have things like reconstruction of roads, bridges, dwelling buildings as well as schools, we also need to provide our people with basic necessities such as food materials, clothing and shelter so this money will be used to cater for a number of thing as mentioned,” Tembo said.