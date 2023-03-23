TNM presents relief items to Chikwawa Cyclone Freddy victims

Kind gesture – Jonazi (L) and Chomanika (R) presenting relief package to one of the flood victims

Malawi’s pioneer mobile network and ICT services provider, TNM Plc in partnership with Malawi Red Cross, on Tuesday presented relief items to the people affected with the Tropical Cyclone Freddy at Savala Camp in Traditional Authority (T/A) Mankhwira, Chikwawa district.

The distribution exercise comes barely a week after TNM announced a donation of relief items worth K20 million to Malawi Red Cross Society towards the victims of the cyclone in the Southern region.

Speaking during the distribution exercise TNMs Head of Brand and Marketing, Madalitso Jonazi said the exercise reaffirms TNMs commitment to stand with the government and all key stakeholders in helping the affected people.

“Following the devastating Cyclone Freddy, victims are in desperate need for shelter, energy food, medicines, and basic sanitation. Clearly, the challenge before us is enormous, and we at TNM pledge our continued support to help those affected and in pain,” said Jonazi.

“Today we are distributing these items to Malawians because they are an integral part of the growth of our business and the nation at large. We will continue to work with various agencies to help the victims recover quickly,” he said.

The Head of Brand and Marketing said TNM is working with Red Cross because of the charitys vast experience in managing resources meant for disasters including the mutual working relationships that TNM has from previous relief activities.

“We have a working relationship with Malawi Red Cross Society which dates. The institution has vast experience in handling humanitarian efforts,” added Jonazi.

Highlighting the magnitude of the damaged cause by Cyclone Freddy, Deputy Minister of Local Government, Owen Chomanika said that East Bank has been severely affected.

“Overall, the impact has been severe but Lower Shire has a lot of damage affecting roads and households.



However, Chikwawa East has been most hit with more than 40,000 households that have been displaced, said Chomanika.

Chomanika thanked TNM Plc for becoming first corporate brand to visit Savala Camp saying such a holistic approach is complimenting governments efforts.

“On behalf of Government, I would like to thank TNM for their perseverance to reach this camp, such relentless passion is what we need. We are happy with such gesture because it resonates with the Tigwirane Manja’ initiative the President is preaching, he said.

The Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DODMA) in the Ministry of Homeland Security statistics show that the cyclone has killed over 500 people and thousands have been displaced.

“As of Tuesday, 21st March 2023, the number of displaced people was at 553,614, with 534 camps set to accommodate them. The death toll has risen from 499 to 507, with 1,332 injuries. The number of reported missing persons is at 537 from 427,” according to DoDMA updates.