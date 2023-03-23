Schools to re-open on Monday in Blantyre, three other districts

Minister of Education of Education Madalitso Kambauwa Wirima has announced resumption of physical classes in some Cyclone Freddy affected districts.

Kambauwa Wirima made the announcement during a press briefing held in Lilongwe on Thursday.

According to the Minister, the districts are Mwanza, Neno, Blantyre urban and Zomba urban respectively.

She said her ministry has decided to reopen the schools since the situation has normalized in the said districts.

“All schools should resume physical classes on 27 March, 2023 except those that require maintenance and those still being used as camps,” said Wirima

About 45 learners and a teacher have died from the effects of Tropical Cyclone Fred, according to Ministry of Education.