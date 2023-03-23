Mutharika shuns State House meeting as Chakwera meets Muluzi, JB

President Lazarus Chakwera today held talks with former presidents Dr. Joyce Banda and Dr. Bakili Muluzi at Sanjika Palace in Blantyre, where he gave them an update regarding the effects of Cyclone Freddy.

Chakwera invited all former presidents, including Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika, after witnessing the devastation caused by the cyclone and how it has affected people, goods and even crops, during his visit to the affected areas, in the southern region, last week.

The President appealed to all Malawians to set aside politics and instead hold hands during this calamity.

Former president Dr. Muluzi commended President Chakwera for coordinating government’s efforts in providing assistance to the affected areas.

The round table meeting was part of “Tigwirane Manja” campaign which President Chakwera launched last week.

Meanwhile, the death toll from the natural disaster has risen to 507, while 537 people are still missing and 1332 injured, says the Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA).