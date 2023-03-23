Musician Billy Kaunda consoles survivors of Tropical Cyclone Freddy

By Patrick Ng’ambi

Mzuzu, Mana: Veteran musician Billy Kaunda has released a brand new single titled “Simulinokha,” which is dedicated to survivors of Tropical Cyclone Freddy encouraging them that they are not alone in the difficult times.

Speaking in an interview on Wednesday, Kaunda said he decided to compose the song to people who died and bring hope to the survivors.

Kaunda said he was touched by the loss of life and destruction of property brought by the cyclone hence the decision to console the survivors through the song.

“This song carries an encouraging message to the victims. They are not alone. We are with them together in God’s love and grace,” Kaunda said.

He said though the raging cyclone has weakened the nation stand up for our survival and future.

“This time, let us summon ourselves to the noble duty of rebuilding our nation. I therefore urge the general public to continue contributing relief items to the survivors.

I encourage all of us to donate whatever we can through our religious gatherings, schools, families and social groups. It may seem little, but that will change someone’s life,” he said.

One of Kaunda’s followers, Elijah Ken Nyirongo was full of praises as the song was released saying it is a powerful, touching and comforting song.

The song was originally written by the late Chicco Kalirani; and Billy Kaunda has expanded it with the instrumental pattern with additional lyrics so as to suit the current situation.

Lulu of Mathumela Productions produced the song apart from being on lead guitar and drums. Victor Kambona was on keyboard, Chifundo Katsekera on bass guitar, Dan Sibale on saxophone and Chisomo and Chinsisi Kambwiri on backing vocals.