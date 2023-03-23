Mulanje most hit district, says SKC

Vice President Dr. Saulos Chilima says Mulanje district is the most hit districts in as far as the damage caused by Cyclone Freddy is concerned

Chilima said this in a statement on Thursday after visiting Cyclone Freddy survivors in Mulanje district.

“From what I have seen today, Mulanje district is one of the most hit districts in as far as the damage caused by Cyclone Freddy is concerned.

With assessment of the impact and the search for 219 missing people still underway, the devastation in the district could indeed be worse,” said Chilima in a facebook post

He added: “We have been to places where huge rocks were swept from Mwana Mulanje Mountain into villages. We have been to places where houses and bridges had completely submerged.”

“As we took time attempting to reach as many areas as possible in Phalombe and Mulanje, the day was getting older, the skies getting darker forcing us to reschedule our visit to Thyolo to tomorrow.”

According to information from District Commissioners office, the Cyclone killed 150 people, injuring 147, damaging houses and crops.

Over 20,000 households are seeking shelter in 125 camps that have been established in the district.