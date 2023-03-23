MPs urge government to liaise with Donors in revising debt conditions

By Prince Banda

Lilongwe, March 23, MANA: Amidst country’s dire need to rebuild and revive the livelihood of the victims of Tropical Cyclone Freddy, members of parliament have called upon government to liaise with donors in revising the current debt conditions.

The MP’s made the call in parliament during their contributions after President Lazarus Chakwera made a statement on Cyclone Freddy..

Member of Parliament for Lilongwe South Peter Dimba said magnitude of the damage caused by Cyclone Freddy can not be well addressed if the country is subjected to another burden of repaying the current debt.

According to Dimba, government should liaise with the donors to at least restructure the conditions currently attached to debts, that can capacitate the country to rebuild itself.

“As a country we are not capable of rebuilding ourselves from the magnitude of the damage we have endured while paying back the debt at the same time. We are therefore asking the donors to either give us a break of at least 10 years or remove the debt completely because our economy has already been negatively impacted,” he explained.

Dimba further emphasised that budget for 2023-24 fiscal year is already having a deficit of at least 1.3 Trillion Kwacha, a scenario which makes it more difficult to accommodate the damage caused by Cyclone Freddy.

“The sad reality is that we are lacking an additional budget of 1.3 Trillion Kwacha for the next financial year. This means that we are not in a position to fully address the damage the country has suffered and neither are we in a position to pay back the debt any time soon,” said Dimba.

In a separate interview, Leader of the House Richard Chimwendo Banda, commended the suggestion saying that it came at a right time when the president was in the house.

“This is a good suggestion and I should also congratulate Dimba for presenting in the presence of the state president. It is well noted and obviously it will be put in consideration,” He said.

Leader of opposition in the House, Kondwani Nankhumwa urged government to consider protection of human rights particularly for the children, women, elderly and people with disabilities in all relief camps.