Catholics urged to support Tropical Cyclone Freddy victims

By Ernest Mfunya

BISHOP STIMA: Let me also extend my appeal to both local and international institutions

Mangochi, Mana. The head of the Catholic Church under Mangochi Diocese has appealed to all Catholic faithful in the diocese to render a helping hand to survivors of Tropical Cyclone Freddy who are in various camps.

In a statement that Malawi News Agency (Mana) has in possession, Bishop Stima made the appeal in a solidarity statement on Wednesday to convey condolences to the affected families and communities following the disaster which has since displaced households, submerged structures and washed away crops in most of the southern parts of Malawi.

“The diocese of Mangochi sincerely conveys its condolences to all people, families and communities who have lost their loved ones and sympathizes with those that have lost property and means of livelihoods due to the effects of cyclone Freddy. The cyclone has affected negatively the livelihoods, delivery of health services, education and travels,” reads part of the statement.

The Bishop added that the cyclone has left a lot of uncertainties, risks and vulnerability to both those affected and not, hence his call to the faithful and people of goodwill to provide assistance.

“We are in the Lenten season when God has chosen that we participate in the suffering of his son, Jesus Christ in this way. Let us use this opportunity, to fulfill our Lenten obligations that call us to pray, fast and do works of mercy,” said Sitima while urging all involved in providing support to the victims to desist from using the predicament of fellow vulnerable Malawians for political gains and popularity.

“Let me also extend my appeal to both local and international institutions, companies and individuals to make donations in kind and cash to Mangochi diocese to enable us reach out to the Tropical Cyclone Freddy survivors,” stated the bishop

Moderator for St Augustine parish in Mangochi, Daniel Bwanali concurred with the bishop saying it is important to do work of mercy during Lenten season because it helps the faithful to obtain the grace of God.

He further said that the parish will mobilize people in their small Christian communities to give whatever they can so that they can support.

“We all know that the heavy induced rains caused by cyclone Freddy have affected everyone in one way or another. It could either be me or my relatives hence there is need for us to hold hands in this trying time and help our friends with the little we have either food or non-food items,” said Bwanali.

Mangochi diocese covers districts such as; Mangochi, Machinga and Balaka.