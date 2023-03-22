Joint Girls Education Program impresses govt, donors

By Lovemore Khomo

Ministry of Education says it is impressed with Joint Girls Education Program as it has contributed to the increase in enrollment in schools.

Deputy Minister of Education, Nancy Chaola Mdooko was speaking after visiting Nthulu Primary School in Dedza together with Deputy Minister of International Development for the Kingdom of Norway, Bjørg Sandkjær.

The project is being financed by the Norwegian government working with multiple partners including United Nations Agencies such as UNFPA, UNICEF and WFP to holistically address girls, boys and vulnerable learner’s education needs.

Chaola Mdooko said, “government is impressed with what the program has achieved so far, citing improvement in class attendance, reduction in school dropout, and improved examination pass rate.”

“Under the program, 2,400 teachers went through various continuous professional development initiatives to improve their teaching capacity,” said the Deputy Education Minister.

These schools provide nutritious meals to learners, to keep them stay in school, a program which the Deputy Minister applauded for also providing a market to farming communities which in turn has improved financial status of communities and enable them support learner’s needs as parents.

Meanwhile, Norwegian Deputy Minister of International Development Bjørg Sandkjær, said Norway is committed to continue supporting the initiative.

“This project has positively impacted on Malawi’s education standards by keeping learners at school and we are impressed with what it has achieved.” She said

United Nations Resident Representative to Malawi Rebecca Adah Donto also reiterated UN commitment to continue supporting the program through its agencies.

“The program is motivating learners to stay in7 school and become responsible citizens thereafter through digital Life Skills lesson which they are receiving through tablets distributed by the program.” She added