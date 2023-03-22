Govt discontinues Steve Kayuni’s case, says resources in question were already recovered

KAYUNI: Cleared

Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Masauko Chamkakala has disclosed that he has discontinued a matter involving former DPP Steven Kayuni and Senior Assistant Chief state advocate Dziko Malunda who were being accused of fraud and abuse of office by Anti Corruption Bureau ( ACB).

In an interview with Nation Online this evening Chamkakala indicated that the resources in question were already recovered.

Said Chamkakala: “The matter should be handled with the prescribed terms of the MPSR.”

Last month, reports were rife that ACB had obtained warrants of arrest for the two public officers .

A copy of the warrant for Kayuni which went viral at the time, stated that the former DPP allegedly directed Sky Links Travel to change his travel destination on an air ticket from Vienna, Austria to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia costing Malawi government the sum of K7, 498, 197.00 for his personal benefit.

On the other hand, the warrant for Malunda alleged that he abitrary directed Sky Links Travel to change his destination on an Air ticket from being Vienna, Austria to Johannesburg, South Africa, costing the Malawi government the sum of K984, O38.00 for his personal benefit.

(Report by Ntchindi Meki, Nation Online)