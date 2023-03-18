spot_img
CYCLONE FREDDY: Govt further suspends classes to April 17 in Southern Region

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

The Ministry of Education has announced further extension of suspension of classes in all educational institutions in the 10 districts most affected by tropical cyclone Freddy in the southern region until April 17, 2023, which is the commencement of third term.

This extension is due to the devastating effects of the cyclone, which has affected schools and educational establishments to varying degrees, with some schools being turned into holding camps for displaced communities.

Spokesperson in the Ministry Mphatso Nkuonera says during this time, the ministry will be working with all stakeholders to see to it that there is safe reopening.

Meanwhile, Nkuonera says learners sitting for national and international examinations will return for classes on 27th March 2023 to start preparing for examinations.

