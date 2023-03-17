Where is the judiciary? Chonde, tulukani mu ma ofesimo and help these people

By Janet Jassat

We have seen the President Dr Lazarus Chakwera, Leader of the Opposition Dr Kondwani Nankhumwa, the Speaker of National Assembly, Gotani Hara,CSO’s, business people, Chiefs, faith groups leaders, individuals among others visiting the Cyclone Freddy victims.

But I have not seen the Chief Justice, Rezine Mzikamanda and his entire judiciary visiting the victims. They can’t even donate anything.

Dear Mr Chief Justice,

Robes and benches without people are useless. You need to come out and help these people. We need to see you also running up and down. How do you feel sitting in an office drinking tea or reading the constitution while your fellow Malawians are dying and need your help? Very pathetic judiciary!

This also extends to Law Society of Malawi.. Where are you with your robes? Mumatichitisa manyazi.

Ma injunction mupelekabe, tulukani mu office malume and your stuff and help these people. Eshiiii!