Thursday, March 16, 2023
Where is our mother, the mother of Nation?

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

BY BASHIR AL BASHIR

There were questions, where is our mother, the mother of Nation. On a day like yesterday, many, expected our mother to be with us. We are used seeing our mother everywhere with our father, is she sick?

Well, our mother had a meeting at Kamuzu Palace with representatives from UNICEF, Oxfam among others. The first lady founded a foundation that assists girls against early pregnancies and marriages and sponsors their school fees.

Indeed we needed her around, but Oxfam and UNICEF needed her most. It was a matter of priority. It doesn’t mean in crisis everything stops. Some things must go on. She already excused them for her husband’s meeting in Qatar, she wouldn’t have excused them again for Malawian calamity. It was important. The fight against early pregnancies can only be excused by a flight to Qatar.

We urge all Malawians of good will to make donations to the foundation which is sponsoring over 2000 girls in different schools. Rudo Chakwera, Chakwera’s in-law, is a dedicated Director of the foundation who who works tirelessly with our mother against early marriages.

Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

