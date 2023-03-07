MyBucks encourages women to embrace digital banking

By Moses Nyirenda

Shaba-Digital banking presents an opportunity for women

Lilongwe, March 7, Mana: MyBucks Banking Corporation Malawi Managing Director, Zandile Shaba has advised women in the country to embrace digital banking if they are to participate in the digital economy.

In an interview ahead of this year’s International Women’s Day scheduled to be commemorated on March 8, 2023 under the theme ‘DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality’, Shaba said that women in the country should develop interest in using digital banking platforms.

She said digital banking is one way that would help women in the country to take control of their finances and her bank is committed to promote the use of digital banking services among women.

“We need to empower women to take control of their finances, and digital banking is a key tool in achieving that.

“MyBucks is committed to providing safe and secure digital banking solutions that meet the needs of women in Malawi,” Shaba said.

She also hinted that digital banking would also help women to manage their time as it allows its users to access services at their convenience.

“Digital banking presents an opportunity for women to access financial services easily, safely and at their convenience.

With MyBucks’ mobile banking platform, which uses the USSD code *632#, women can check their balance, make transfers, buy airtime, pay bills, school and hospital fees, all from the comfort of their own homes,” she said.

Recently, MyBucks launched internet banking platform known as ‘Flex Online’ which among others allow customers to make domestic intrabank transfers, check bank and loan statements.

One of MyBucks customers from Lilongwe, Eliza Phiri applauded MyBucks Banking Corporation Malawi for its commitment towards promoting digital banking in the country.

In addition to providing digital banking services, MyBucks also offers agency banking services which allow customers to make withdrawals and deposits in rural areas, check balances as well as buying airtime.