FDH Bank donates CCTV Cameras and monitoring screens to Limbe Police

Nkunika (right) presents the items to Chipumphula

FDH Bank Plc has boosted the fight against crime in Limbe Township by donating five state-of-the-art high definition closed circuit television (CCTV) zoom cameras and three monitoring screens to Limbe Police Station.

Last year, the station rolled out a digital security surveillance project to help in tracking criminals around the township.

Speaking during the official handover ceremony on Tuesday, FDH Bank’s Head of Marketing and Communications Levie Nkunika said they thought it wise to invest in the project which he described as a brilliant innovation.

“Limbe Police is surely taking a leap in the fight against crime by embracing technology to protect the citizenry. We appreciate that this is not happening from a vacuum but it is within the MW2063 agenda.”

“As FDH Bank we have aligned ourselves with the MW2063 as well as Sustainable Development Goals. Together, we are creating a legacy that is to be more enjoyable for the citizenry and more sustainable for the future generations.”

“Be assured that this is not a once-off investment; let’s see how other police stations will align themselves in technology in order to reach out across the country. We received a request for cameras but having appreciated the work being done and the shortfall of three more screen monitors, we have decided to provide that as well,” explained Nkunika.

In his remarks, officer-in-charge for Limbe Police Station, deputy commissioner of police Gladson Chipumphula said they intend to include drones as well as fingerprint calibration machines in the project, which shall be connected to National Registration Bureau (NRB).

“The business here can maximize on their profits by extending closing times to as far as 9pm or beyond to allow people to shop at ease since they will be assured of tight security.”

“We are passionate to make this project a success to eradicate crime in Limbe for the present and future generations and also as the first step towards having such a system in all cities and towns across the country,” said Chipumphula.