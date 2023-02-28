Chakwera Responds to Nankhumwa’s Constructive Criticism

By Lovemore Khomo

Chakwera interacting with Nankhumwa soon after the response

In his response to Members of Parliament under standing order 70B and section 89B, part C of the Constitution, President Lazarus Chakwera began with what he called ‘most constructive part of Leader of Opposition’s submission’ to State of the Nation Address-SONA.

Chakwera responses dwelled much on more pertinent issues that Leader of Opposition Kondwani Nankhumwa explained on progress in fixing the broken system, collaboration with British government against corruption, including dealing with Zenith Sattar cases, and lack of political will in dealing with corruption in the country.

“It is unreasonable to say Malawi Government is lacking political will in the fight against corruption, and investigations are still in progress from both Anti Corruption Bureau and a British anti-graft agencies,” Chakwera responded.

He added that all including office of the Attorney General are working close with the Britons to come up with evidence on all corruption related cases.

“We should support AG’s mandate in the fight against corruption in the country.”

Responding to first question from Member of Parliament for Zomba Lisanjala Susuwele Banda on what his administration is doing to deal with corruption and measures put in place, the president said he firmly remains committed to the fight against corruption.

“We are strengthening all chains on government institutions and agencies in order to ensure corruption is dealt with. We have instituted integrity committee, need whistleblower protection act, strengthen prosecution on all capacity in order to fight against corruption in the country.”

Zomba Lisanjala MP Susuwele Banda came out again with supplementary questions, one of which was to know if it true that the president was not aware of the arrest of Anti-Corruption Bureau Director General.

However, Chakwera’s could not come out clear in his response about establishment of commission of enquiry to know and solicit more information on that incident.

During question time there also were questions from Machinga South East MP Esther Jolobala on whether the presidency is ready to reduce powers, and how is current government is correcting anomalies in its institutions and agencies that weren’t clear responded.