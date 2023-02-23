spot_img
Thursday, February 23, 2023
Up-coming artist Nopa returns with Chikondi  

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Up-coming musician Nopa born as Noel Patterson has returned with a bang by releasing his first single for the year 2023 entitled Chikondi, a special dedication to lover birds.  

The multi-talented artist released the single on February 14, a day which happens to be a Valentine Day; a day when lovers express their affection with greetings and gifts.

“Ndiwe mkazi wanga, ndimakukonda, nyenyezi yanga, kuwala kwanga,” goes one of the verses in the must listen song.

In an exclusive interview Nopa said he released the song as one way of celebrating the month of February which is described as a ‘Love Month’ hence Chikondi the tittle of the song.

The song which has already started enjoying massive airplay in local radio stations was produced by Tricky Beats from Chileka in Blantyre.

