Malawian Artist Cris Matekenya Eyes International Market

South Africa based Malawian upcoming musician Cris Matekenya has expressed his vision and desire to penetrate international music market.

The multi-talented gospel musician Matekenya made the revelation in an interview with Malawi Voice on Saturday.

He said: “Iam collaborating with various international artists; and l knows l will fulfill my dream and vision of penetrating the international music market,”

According to Matekenya who started his music career at a tender age, music is a ‘therapy’ that heals sickness.

“Music in itself is healing. It’s an explosive expression of humanity. It’s something we are all touched by.

“No matter what culture we’re from, everyone loves music,” said Matekenya, the brain behind the We Gonna Win hit song.

Matekenya also collaborated with veteran gospel artist Evas Meleka in Mudzawafuna, a song which is currently enjoying massive airplay on various radio stations.

The trending song can also be downloaded on malawimusic.com via: https://­www.malawi-music.com/­C/­4236-chris-matekenya/­13775-mudzawafuna/­20275-mudzawafuna-ft-­evance-meleka-prod-m­indworks.