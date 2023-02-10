By Mphatso Chaluluka

Shoot if you want, these are proper questions that need proper answers. If you are emotionally charged, please pass:

Apart from the popular recommendations she made as Ombudsman, what else makes Martha Chizuma the most qualified person to lead the fight against corruption?

Why did she fail her Public Appointment Committee (PAC) interviews? (Back then we called the members of Parliament corrupt when she failed, maybe now we can see the real reason).

How good is she a team leader and with colleagues? So far seems she hasn’t created any allies in the fight apart from public sympathisers. This war needs strong allies.

Professionally, what is her take on the leaked audio? What deliberate efforts did she make to reinstate stakeholder confidence in her office and to guarantee a sense of confidentiality that her office demands?

Otherwise , she has been going through the most. But may the real Martha Chizuma please stand up.