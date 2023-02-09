Illovo Sugar Malawi joins Cholera fight

One of the leading sugar producers in the country, Illovo Sugar Malawi Plc has donated assorted items worth MK 20 Million to Blantyre District Health Office to help in the fight against Cholera outbreak.

The historic handover ceremony took place on Thursday at Illovo Head office at Limbe, Blantyre.

Among the donated items are 51 buckets of chlorine, 135 kilograms of washing powder, 60cartons of soap tablets and a 7×5 meter tent.

The company is also building five pit latrines and five bathrooms at the Limbe Health Centre.

Managing Director for Illovo Malawi, Lekani Katandula said the company made the donation following a request from Blantyre District Health Office as well as part of corporate social responsibility.

“Towards the end of December 2022, the Director of Health and Social Services (DHSS) and the entire Management of the Blantyre District Council reached out to Illovo with a request to provide support in the fight against the cholera outbreak.

“Illovo was quick to respond to this request because as a business we strongly believe that in order to realize our purpose of creating a thriving Malawian Community it is imperative that we also play a part in ensuring the health and well-being of the community.

This is because for a community to thrive it is important that they should be healthy,” said Katandula

On her part, Limbe Health Centre facility in charge Dorah Mwafulirwa applauded Illovo sugar Malawi for a timely gesture.

“Let me express my deepest gratitude and appreciation to Illovo for this generous donation to the District,” said Mwafulirwa

The cumulative confirmed Cholera cases and deaths reported since the onset of the outbreak is 40,284 and 1,316 respectively, with Case Fatality Rate at 3.27%. A total of 38,007 people have recovered and 961 are currently in the treatments centres.