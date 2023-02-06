SHOCKING: Butcher butchers best friend over MK 150 in Ntchisi  

Police in Ntchisi district are hunting for a 24-year-old butcher man identified as Chifuniro Chimbalanga who has stabbed his best friend to death after he allegedly failed to pay him his K150.

Police Public Relations Officer for the district, Yohane Tasowana, has identified the deceased as Clement Chifukwa.

According to Tasowana, the incident occurred last night at Mthirasembe Village in the area of Traditional Authority Kalumo.

He said the suspect was on the day of the incident selling fried pork meat at the Trading Centre but suddenly the deceased went there where he picked one piece and refused the said K150 after being asked by the owner.

Tasowana added that this did not go down well with the suspect and in the process a fight erupted between the two and Chimbalanga took a knife and stabbed his colleague on the neck, killing him instantly.