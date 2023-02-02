OFF PROF DANWOOD CHIRWA’S WALL: Chakwera must be removed from power as soon as possible

By Prof Danwood Chirwa

1. Colleen Zamba has no authority to suspend the ACB Director. Only the President has such authority under S 6(3) of the Corrupt Practices Act. But the President is a coward, and so he must have detailed Zamba to do the dirty work for him. Fortunately, Zamba’s letter suspending the ACB Director does not say she’s doing it under delegated authority. The power is non-delegable anyway. Zamba has clearly usurped the authority of the President. Her letter is unlawful and therefore void.

2. The chronology of events shows a coordinated effort to undermine the independence of the ACB and to obstruct the course of justice. Chizuma should have taken legal action to protect the independence of her office many months ago. She must do so now and seek an interdict.

2. Chizuma must surely now know she cannot continue to cuddle with Lazarus Chakwera. This man knows no bounds to pretence, hypocrisy and sophistry. He is cheap and has no shame. He has surrounded himself with individuals of dubious ethical disposition and with downright crooks. He seems to think protecting his gang from justice is his primary job. He must be told he is wrong.

3. Because of his record of questionable actions and omissions, Malawians must treat Lazarus Chakwera as criminal number one, and the state house as a crime scene. At the very least, he is an accessory to crime. At worst, he is the architect of the entire criminal enterprise. He is the first President to have obliterated the ACB, the DPP’s office, and the entire Ministry of Justice all at once.

A democrat he is not. A demagogue he sure is.

All Malawians have a duty to stop this man from destroying the institutions of accountability, and above all, from facilitating the plunder of state resources. He must be removed from power as soon as possible.

In Africa we believe in traditional heritage. If he is a Professor, I’m also a Professor.