BASHIR AL BASHIR

From the word go, after Chakwera won election, slowly he revealed his true colours. We all got surprised that he fired SKC amidst many non performing ministers whom he duly accommodated for two years. The victimisation of SKC was well planned and executed. After giving it all in making Chakwera the president, he would be the last person to victimize SKC. Suffice to mention his promise on the contrary.

At the time SKC was nurturing the sickness of his wife, Chakwera government came again and arrested him, even then, Martha couldn’t participate in that terrible arrangement. A well written script. Dent Martha, keep her regardless and ensure SKC’s blood is on her head. When she turns to us, we will ensure we replace her with our own and create criminal charge against her. So wait, dont fire her till then.

That was the masterplan, unfortunately, poor Martha never read it that far. But who would be sceptical of Men of God? We trust them undoubtedly. And so, today, Martha is technically fired, with warrant of arrests of Chakwera’s boys in her hands. What we have is syndicate of corrupt kingpins. Wolves that they are, disguising as the sheep.

Malawi will know the truth, soon the truth shall come out and every Malawian shall judge by themselves. In that time, fate shall cleanse SKC and the wicked shall have no peace in the land.