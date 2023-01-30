Prophet Shepherd Bushiri bails out 65 Luanar Students

Blessed is the hand that giveth: A photo after the donation

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri has paid tuition fees for 65 students from Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (Luanar) who were on the verge of being barred from writing their end of year examinations.

The total accumulated fees totaled to about K26 million.

Speaking while making the announcement at Luanar Bunda campus on Monday, Bushiri said he made the gesture after getting an emergency call from college officials on Friday asking him to help urgently.

The presentation ceremony in progress

“I was so touched with the call and I had to come in. As a citizen, I could not ignore such a call. No student should fail fails to write examinations because of unsettled fees,” he said.

Vice-chancellor for Luanar Professor Emmanuel Kaunda hailed Bushiri for the swift response and called on other Malawians to emulate his example.

During the same day, Bushiri also donated K4 million to Student Christian of Malawi (SCOM) and United Christian Congregation (UCC) towards their project to purchase evangelism equipment.