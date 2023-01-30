Malawians await cabinet reshuffle

File: Chakwera and finance Minister Sosten Gwengwe

There are high expectations among Malawians as President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera is expected to make a cabinet reshuffle before Tuesday night.

The pending cabinet reshuffle comes barely 30-days after President Chakwera promised to announce a lean cabinet before January end.

However, in an interview with local press President Chakwera’s spokesperson Anthony Kasunda urged Malawians to be patient.

According to Kasunda, President Chakwera will announce names of those who will be in the new Cabinet before the end of January as promised.

The current Cabinet has 30 members, including the President and Vice President. Of the 30, a total of six members are deputy ministers.