Construction of houses for persons with albinism takes shape  

By Chisomo Kambandanga

Construction of one of the houses in Tembwe Village in progress-Pic by Chisomo Kambandanga-Mana (1)

Nkhata Bay, Mana: As a way of implementing government initiative of building 793 houses for persons with albinism across the country, Nkhata Bay District Council has embarked on construction of one of the houses at Tembwe Village in the area of Traditional Authority Kabunduli.

District Rural Housing Officer for Nkhata Bay, Owen Chikoti said he was impressed with the progress of the construction works of the house.

“The construction of the house is progressing well and is expected to be completed by the end of February 2023. It will provide shelter to a family whose two children were born with albinism,” said Chikoti.

Chikoti further explained that the house which will be self-contained will be fixed with steel doors and burglar bar enhanced windows to ensure maximum security to the family members.

District Social Welfare Officer for Nkhata Bay, Arnold Satumba, applauded government for the initiative which he said would go a long way in ensuring security of persons with albinism in the district.

“It is sad to note that a majority of people with albinism live in insecure houses which expose them to attacks,” said Satumba.

Chairperson for Village Development Committee (VDC) for Tembwe, Julius Manda said community members in the village are excited with project as it demonstrates government commitment in improving security and well being of persons with albinism.

“I am glad that the first beneficiary of this program is from my area. This family has two children with albinism, ‘’ Manda said.

Ministry of Gender, Community Development and Social Welfare through the Department of Disability and Elderly Affairs identified five households that are in urgent need of such houses in the district.

According to a head count exercise which was conducted in 2020, Nkhata Bay District has 36 persons with albinism.