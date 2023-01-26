Maranatha Academy dismisses Cholera outbreak rumors

Maranatha Girls Academy in Blantyre has described as ‘fake and groundless’ social media reports suggesting that some students at the facility are showing signs of Cholera such as ‘vomiting’.

This follows a facebook post by one facebook user Sheila Favoured Banda who alleged that

about ten students at Maranatha Girls Academy are opening bowels and vomiting.

The Facebook post also appealed to parents to go and visit their wards at Maranatha Girls Academy in Machinjiri, Blantyre.

Reacting to the development through a press statement, Schools Headmaster Aaron Banda said Since schools opened on January17, 2023, the Academy has not registered any case of bowel opening or vomiting.

“The public is therefore advised to disregard the false information circulating in various social media platforms.

“You may wish to take note that the school instituted a Task Force of Cholera Outbreak to strictly monitor and implement all cholera preventive measures at the school.

The anonymous people who are spreading false information have reasons best known to themselves,” reads the statement in part

Maranatha Academy has since appealed to the general public to help in tracking down the person behind publication of the afore-mentioned information.

An amount of MK500, 000 (Five Hundred Thousand Kwacha) will be given to anyone who will help in tracking down such individuals.