Blantyre for improved forestry season

By Chilungamo Missi

Blantyre, January 26, Mana: Blantyre District Director of Agriculture, Environment and Natural Resources, Linda Mphande has urged communities in the district to plant more trees in this year’s forestry season to ensure that degraded landscapes are restored.

Mphande made the remarks on Wednesday, in the area of Traditional Authority (T/A) Chigalu during the launch of Blantyre district forestry season under the theme ‘Restore Degraded Forest Landscapes for Livelihood Security.’

She said that it is worrisome that the survival rate of trees that were planted during the previous forestry season was very low hence need of extra efforts to ensure high rate of survival in this season where more than two million trees are planned to be planted.

“The survival rate of trees which we have planted is below 50 percent and we are striving as Blantyre district council that we raise that survival rate to 75 percent. Planting is another thing, but what is vital is taking care of the trees,” said Mphande.

She therefore urged community members to take responsibility in restoring and managing forest areas saying trees are a necessity which need to be used responsibly and sustainably.

In his remarks, Blantyre District Director of Administration, Hastings Dowe challenged the youths to take a leading role in restoring the environment.

He said: “If the youth do not take part in restoring the environment, they will encounter problems of soil degradation and erratic rainfall in the future, so we want them to take ownership of these interventions.

Speaking on the same, T/A Chigalu promised that his area will lead by example in planting and caring of trees with a call to chiefs that they will receive punishments if their subjects are found destroying trees.

The launch was presided over by Blantyre District Council Chairperson, Councilor Hakima Chipwatali.