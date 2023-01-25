MBC’s Joy Nathu calls for more local music recording companies

By Elizabeth Metera

Blantyre, Mana: Seasoned broadcaster, Joy Nathu has emphasized on the need for more local music recording companies to assist in modeling and shaping the music industry.

In an interview Nathu said with more local content the Malawi music industry will be able to break into the international market.

“Since we don’t have such companies, Malawian artists have no choice but to handle everything on their own from sponsoring to managing themselves.

“The companies will, therefore, help relieve artists by allowing them focus on their art which will help maximize their potential,” said Nathu.

Nathu acknowledged that the local music industry is becoming very competitive and interesting considering the number of new artists every year.

He said the quality of music being produced now is of high quality as compared to years before which shows a tremendous growth in the industry.

President of Musicians Union of Malawi, Vita Chirwa said the union has set out plans for initiatives that will help improve and promote local talent.

Chirwa has, therefore, urged musicians in the country to refrain from copying foreign genres and start embracing the Malawi culture heritage.

“Local artists need to regain national pride and make more music with Malawian cultural element,” said Chirwa.