Premier League Round 21 Live on GOtv, DStv

SuperSport viewers on DStv and GOtv can look forward to Round 21 action from the 2022-23 Premier League, with matches scheduled to run from Saturday 21 to Monday 23 January 2023.

The pick of Premier League matches this weekend is the round opener on Saturday afternoon between Liverpool and Chelsea at Anfield.

Neither the Reds nor the Blues have enjoyed the campaigns they would have been hoping for, though the Merseysiders have seen an improvement of late and will be confident of overcoming their London visitors.

“I don’t want to disappoint anybody, but we signed an outstanding player like Cody Gakpo and the next thing you read is ‘who next?’” said Liverpool manager Jurgen Klop of the expectations for the remainder of the January transfer window. “It’s as if we wouldn’t have a team, honestly. We cannot play like Monopoly. It’s like this and we never did, so I don’t understand that.”

Another potential thriller in this round is the meeting of Arsenal and Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium on the early evening of Sunday. The Red Devils handed the Gunners a 3-1 defeat when the teams met at Old Trafford back in September, and you can be sure Mikel Arteta’s side will be hungry for revenge – even if the Spaniard won’t say so himself.

“Of course we don’t speak of revenge, what happened is in the past, this is a whole new challenge that we must focus on,” said the Arsenal boss. “It’s about enjoying the moment and the challenge we have in front of us… a very good team that we have a long rivalry with.”

The weekend of English top-flight action also features key games in regards to the relegation battle, such as Bournemouth hosting Nottingham Forest and Everton visiting West Ham United at the London Stadium.

Elsewhere, champions Manchester City will look to put Wolverhampton Wanderers to the sword at the Etihad Stadium, Newcastle will chase three points on the road against Crystal Palace, and the round wraps up on Monday night with a London derby between Fulham and Tottenham Hotspur at Craven Cottage.

Premier League broadcast details, 21-23 January 2023

All times CAT

Saturday 21 January

14:30: Liverpool v Chelsea – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport Maximo 1 and SuperSport Maximo 2

17:00: Bournemouth v Nottingham Forest – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 1

17:00: Leicester City v Brighton & Hove Albion – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv Football

17:00: Southampton v Aston Villa – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 2

17:00: West Ham United v Everton – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 2

19:30: Crystal Palace v Newcastle United – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport Maximo 1 and SuperSport Maximo 2

Sunday 22 January

16:00: Leeds United v Brentford – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv Football

16:00: Manchester City v Wolverhampton Wanderers – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 2

18:30: Arsenal v Manchester United – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport Maximo 1 and SuperSport Maximo 2

Monday 23 January

22:00: Fulham v Tottenham Hotspur – LIVE on SuperSport Grandstand, SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 2