Blantyre Records Polio Case

Blantyre district has recorded a new case of Polio bringing the total number of polio cases in Malawi to five, Health Officials have confirmed.

Director of health and social services for Blantyre, Gift Kawalazira has told Nation Online that the case has been confirmed of a 14-year-old girl in Ndirande.

He added that his team is on the ground doing contact tracing for the family and neighbours and also getting more details on how the child is progressing.

“She presented to a facility with paralysis on December 2, 2022. No cause for alarm as we managed to vaccinate more children through the polio vaccination campaigns” said Kawalazira as quoted by Nation Online

On February 17, 2022, Malawi confirmed a polio case of a three-year-old girl in Lilongwe, 30 years after the country registered last polio case in 1992.