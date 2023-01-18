ENOUGH IS ENOUGH: Faith leaders, political parties asked to endorse ‘Payerepayere’

Activist cum politician Bon Kalindo has asked faith leaders and political parties in the country to allow their faithful and followers to patronize the much touted anti-President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera’s Tonse Administration mass protests.

Kalindo, who is leading a group of Concerned Citizens pushing for the resignation of Chakwera, made the appeal in a brief statement which was made available to the publication on Tuesday.

According to the fearless activist Kalindo, the country Malawi is for everyone and any fight for justice must be fought by everyone.

“We urge all opposition political party leaders, Civil Society Organizations and faith leaders to allow your faithful and supporters to patronize Payerepayere Mass demonstrations.

Let the patronage speak volume to Dr, Lazarus Chakwera and his cronies that enough is enough,” said Kalindo in a brief statement

He also said that Malawians need to guard jealously the hard-earned democracy and claim their country together by not allowing plunder of financial resources under their watch.

On January 10 this year, Kalindo and concerned citizens gave President Chakwera and his Tonse administration ten days to ‘pack up and go’ or face a series of nationwide demonstrations dubbed ‘payerepayere’.

“It is our sincere request to DPP, UDF and AFORD to endorse this mother of all demonstrations in Malawi starting with the following areas: Mulanje, Chikwawa, Mwanza, Blantyre, Ntcheu, Balaka and Mangochi on dates to be announced,”

Among others, the concerned citizens cited high levels of corruption, nepotism and failure to fulfill campaign promises as the reasons for Chakwera and his team to step down and pave the way for new blood.