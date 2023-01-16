Man commits suicide after divorce  

A 22-year-old man has committed suicide in Blantyre after separating with his wife, Police has confirmed.

Blantyre Police Deputy Public Relations Officer Aubrey Singanyama has identified the deceased as Medson Chimpeni who was a resident of Chilomoni Township.

According to Singanyama, the deceased who recently had marital problems with his wife, which led to their separation, was discovered hanging from the roof of his house in the living room.

Chimpeni hailed from Mtseka village in the area of Traditional Authority Chapananga in Chikwawa District.

Meanwhile, Police in Blantyre have strongly condemned suicide acts and have asked people to seek help at all times when they are faced with various challenges.

According to World Health Organisation (WHO), an estimated 703,000 people a year take their life around the world. For every suicide, there are likely 20 other people making a suicide attempt and many more have serious thoughts of suicide.

Millions of people suffer intense grief or are otherwise profoundly impacted by suicidal behaviours.

Each suicidal death is a public health concern with a profound impact on those around them. By raising awareness, reducing the stigma around suicide, and encouraging well-informed action, we can reduce instances of suicide around the world.