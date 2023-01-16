Abundant Grace Outreach Ministry’s Financial Summit to Create More Millionaires

Abundant Grace Outreach Ministry says it has embarked on a Godly mission of creating more millionaires in the country.

The founder of the Ministry, Pastor Tutunfye Kambewa disclosed the development on Monday ahead of the Ministry’s Financial Summit.

According to Pastor Kambewa, the much awaited summit will take place from January 27 to 28 this year at Mwenyemikondo Primary School in Lilongwe.

While quoting the Bible on 3 John 2, Pastor Kambewa said God wants his people to prosper in life which include having more wealth as the verse says: “Beloved I wish above all things that you may prosper in health even as your soul prospers”.

Pastor Kambewa said among the speakers at the summit will be a renowned economist and a God fearing man Madalitso Mkosi who will train the people of God on entrepreneurship and kingdom investment

“We want to train the people of God how to make, manage and multiply money in a clean way and still give glory to God. That’s why we have invited an expert, an economist, a God fearing man Madalitso Mkosi to train the people of God on entrepreneurship and kingdom investment,” said Pastor Kambewa

He further said: “We believe that at the end of the summit people’s eyes will open and they will know God’s plan for their finances and engage in productive activities that will lead them into enduring prosperity and live happy lives and contribute to the development of the nation.”

Abundant Grace Outreach Ministry was founded by Pastor Kambewa in 2014 while he was at college. The ministry’s headquarters is in Lilongwe.