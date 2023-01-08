Chisa Mbele’s Poll Results Disheartening – MCP

A high ranking official of the Malawi Congress Party (MCP, a lead party in the governing Tonse Alliance Administration, says as insignificant as results of the opinion poll commissioned by Joshua Chisa Mbele may seem, but they are painful.

“We can swiftly dismiss them as a mere Facebook thing, but many of us in the governing party haven’t liked the outcome,” said the member who did not want to be named.

The outspoken social media influencer asked his followers to rate out of 10 President Lazarus Chakwera and the immediate past two leaders Arthur Peter Mutharika and Joyce Banda.

Over 1000 followers polled and Mutharika came top with 70 percent, Joyce Banda distant second at 23 percent while Chakwera got a 2 percent.

“What is more shocking is the fact that people feel Joyce Banda, whose leadership was riddled with cash gate and jet gate scandals, was far better than our president.

“As a party, we can rightly dismiss the results for lacking methodology and all that, but going forward, I suggest we commission our own survey on the ground as soon as possible to establish the reality as we go into the 2025 political season,” he added.

Malawi’s economy is on a sickbed and from the look of things President Chakwera and his Tonse Administration has no clue on how to turn things around hence losing the public trust.

Commodity prices continue to rise, the electricity blackouts have become a norm such that people are scared when there is electricity. Some businesses have shut down.

The poll report is a wakeup call to Chakwera and the Tonse Alliance partners to pull their socks up and deliver on their promises.