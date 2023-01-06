CENTRAL POULTRY REOPENS; Passes sanitation test with distinction

The Lilongwe City Council (LCC) has reopened Central Poultry Limited (CP) after passing sanitation test with distinction.



The re-opening follows the order made by Mayor Richard Banda on Tuesday after the company sorts out its waste management system.

The company set up a waste recycling site without seeking approval from the council.

LCCs deputy director for preventive health services Jolex Kantokoma said the council is satisfied with what CP has done and will continue to inspect the company every month.

“CP has adhered to all sanitation guidelines as set by the council hence the reopening.” he said.

Central Poultry Limited, Malawi’s largest processor and marketer of chicken, was temporary closed on Tuesday by the council.

The company is a fully integrated broiler producer that breeds and rears its own livestock which it feeds from its own feed mills, processes, distributes and markets fresh and frozen chicken as well as commercial eggs.

It is firmly tied to its local roots in Malawi and is proud to be one of the biggest financial and social contributors to the region.

The company sells over 45 000 chickens per day.