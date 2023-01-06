spot_img
8.4 C
New York
Friday, January 6, 2023
spot_img
HomeBusiness
BusinessLatest

CENTRAL POULTRY REOPENS; Passes sanitation test with distinction

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

The Lilongwe City Council (LCC) has reopened Central Poultry Limited (CP) after passing sanitation test with distinction.

The re-opening follows the order made by Mayor Richard Banda on Tuesday after the company sorts out its waste management system.

The company set up a waste recycling site without seeking approval from the council.

LCCs deputy director for preventive health services Jolex Kantokoma said the council is satisfied with what CP has done and will continue to inspect the company every month.

“CP has adhered to all sanitation guidelines as set by the council hence the reopening.” he said.

Central Poultry Limited, Malawi’s largest processor and marketer of chicken, was temporary closed on Tuesday by the council.

The company is a fully integrated broiler producer that breeds and rears its own livestock which it feeds from its own feed mills, processes, distributes and markets fresh and frozen chicken as well as commercial eggs.

It is firmly tied to its local roots in Malawi and is proud to be one of the biggest financial and social contributors to the region.

The company sells over 45 000 chickens per day.

Previous article
𝐒𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐀 𝐒𝐈𝐆𝐍𝐒 𝐅𝐎𝐑 𝐃𝐄𝐃𝐙𝐀 𝐃𝐘𝐍𝐀𝐌𝐎𝐒 𝐒𝐀𝐋𝐈𝐌𝐀 𝐒𝐔𝐆𝐀𝐑 𝐅𝐂
Next article
Why everyone using the leaked audio to persecute Chizuma?
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more
spot_img

About Us

Malawivoice.com is your news, website giving you true online news from MAlawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc