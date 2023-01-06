𝐒𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐀 𝐒𝐈𝐆𝐍𝐒 𝐅𝐎𝐑 𝐃𝐄𝐃𝐙𝐀 𝐃𝐘𝐍𝐀𝐌𝐎𝐒 𝐒𝐀𝐋𝐈𝐌𝐀 𝐒𝐔𝐆𝐀𝐑 𝐅𝐂

Dedza Dynamos Salima Sugar FC have signed attacking midfielder Simeon Singa for free on a three-year contract.



Singa, 26, spent the past season with TNM Super league debutants Sable Farming who were relegated at the end of the season after he parted ways with Mighty Mukuru Wanderers.



The midfielder, who made his senior debut for Malawi in April, 2017 against Kenya, has joined as a free agent after the expiry of his contract with Sable Farming.

“I’m very excited to be here at Dedza Dynamos and I can’t wait to start playing for them this coming season,” Singa said.

“Looking at their performance last season, I’m ready for the challenge and my target is to help the team compete for top honours as they have already proved that they are a good team.”

The team’s Technical Director Masa Kalamula welcomed Singa’s arrival with happiness describing him as a well experienced midfielder that will improve the team this season.

“He’s a good player capable of creating chances and that is one department that we lacked last season. We are very much optimistic that his inclusion will add something important to the team,” Kalamula said.



He added that Singa’s coming is just the beginning of new arrivals to come as they are currently in contact with other players.

“We want to fight for trophies this season so we need players who can help us achieve that,” he added.

Dedza Dynamos Salima Sugar FC finished 9th in their debut season as they played in the Airtel top 8 and reached the qurter-finals of FDH Bank under the leadership of Dan Dzimkambani.