Chakwera to trim his cabinet

Malawi President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera has promised trim his cabinet as one way of saving public funds.

The Malawian leader Dr. Chakwera made the promised in his New Year address on Sunday. He said further disclosed that the new cabinet will be announced this month.

“I wish to inform you that the new configuration is at an advanced stage, and so as was the case with the last reshuffle last January, my office will be announcing a new configuration of Cabinet this January.

‘What you can expect to see when the announcement is made is a leaner Cabinet, one that is focused on maximizing our nation’s limited resources,” said Chakwera

He , in a televised speech, further mentioned that the new cabinet will be focused on delivery to ensure economic recovery.

“In short, what you will see is a Cabinet focused on delivery. This is because I believe that giving our energies and resources a renewed focus on delivery is necessary for us as a nation this year in order to sustain and expedite our progress on the path of economic recovery that we embarked on a year ago.”