Two Zimbabweans, South African arrested in Malawi for stealing from motor vehicles

Two Zimbabweans and a South African are in police custody in Blantyre, Malawi for allegedly stealing from motor vehicles, authorities have confirmed.

Blantyre Police Public Relations Officer, Peter Mchiza has identified the Zimbabweans as Phillimon Taliwa aged 50 and Orbert Nguluwe aged 37 while the South African is Xolan Scosana aged 46.

“It is alleged that the three have been involved in various robbery offences especially breaking and stealing from motor vehicles, where large sums of money and various properties including laptops and cellphones have been targeted,” said Mchiza

According to Mchiza, Blantyre Police has been receiving complaints from various people who claimed to have their motor vehicles broken into by unknown criminals at Chichiri Shoprite and other areas.

“Through investigations by the station’s detectives, it was established that the criminals involved are non-Malawians,” he said

Adding that: “Investigations also revealed that when these people commit the offences in Blantyre, they go and stay in Lilongwe, and when they steal in Lilongwe, they do vice versa, they come to hide in Blantyre.”